Prediction: How will The Kapil Sharma Show fare?

MUMBAI: The viewers have been on a laughter riot with the comeback of Sony Entertainment Television’s super hit series The Kapil Sharma Show.

This time the show is produced by Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and actors who have joined comedy king Kapil are Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Rochelle Rao.

This is Kapil’s second attempt at a comeback on television after he had big fallout with the other members of his show’s cast in March 2017.

The new season has already witnessed Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan and the response from the masses has been tremendous.

But there is a big question that everyone is asking: Will Kapil continue to entertain the masses? Will 2019 be the best year for his comeback?

We got in touch with our in-house tarot card readers, brother–sister duo Shreyans Vimal Bhojak and Divya Chintan Dave, and here are their predictions for us.

“The show has got the Card of The knight of Pentacles which will bring some changes in the show which audience will like or even dislike at certain extent. The show may get the same kind of response but at a slower-pace. At the same time, Kapil along with his whole team will have to be more creative and carefully observe and analyse the needs of the fans or his loyal audience before they get bored of the same concept. Kapil should also take into consideration the changes or advice given by any of his close friends or his mentor that may also work out for him to get back into the game.”

The Cards for Kapil Sharma for 2019 are The Temperance, Nine of Cups and Ace of Swords which means in past he had some moments of anxiety and great stress but he was able to remain calm throughout and this has allowed him to achieve progress and maintain balance in his life. Whereas in his current situation he is indulging himself as he celebrates his new phase of life and there is lot of self satisfaction. Work wise something wonderful will happen and will achieve what he truly dreams. It won’t be wrong to say that the lady luck is already working for him. Whereas the overall year 2019 will bring him new possibilities, time to work on his goals, new beginnings of upcoming projects in which he will receive clarity, success and justice.”

