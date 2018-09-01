What’s on the cards for KBC?

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up to host another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B, who hosted celebs like Yuvraj Singh, Vidya Balan, and Taapsee Pannu last season, recently said that he wants to play KBC with the youngest member of his family, his granddaughter Aaradhya.

Another reason Amitabh Bachchan has been trending with Salman Khan is Big B’s response to a comment previously made by Salman. On an episode of Dus Ka Dum, host Salman confessed that he would love to host KBC. How do you think Mr. Bachchan responded? Well, in a magnanimous way, of course: ‘I welcome Salman to host the show,’ he said.

The 75-year-old actor started shooting for the 10th season of the popular quiz show and was thrilled to have returned to a familiar set.

Will the show top the TRP charts again?

Kaun Banega Crorepati premieres on September 3 on Sony TV. This year, the tagline of the new season is Kab Tak Rokoge.

