Will Kavach Season 2 rake in high numbers?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Kavach… Kali Shaktiyon Se, produced by Balaji Telefilms, was a super successful supernatural horror drama television series that aired on Colors. It was based on the story of Savitri and Satyavan and starred Mona Singh, Vivek Dahiya, and Sara Khan as Paridhi, Rajbeer and Manjulika respectively.

The second season titled Kavach... Maha Shivratri will premiere on 25th May. It will star Deepika Singh, Namik Paul and Vin Rana, as Sandhya, Angad, and Kapil respectively.

Will the second season be as successful as the first?

To get our answers, we got in touch our in-house astrology experts, brother–sister duo Shreyans Vimal Bhojak and Divya Chintan Dave, and here what they predict.

The stars tells us that Kavach 2 will also receive success. It will earn a good fan following. But the makers should work hard to maintain the audience’s interest. Strong marketing is required for that. The story line should be interesting. This soap will also face lot of competition.

Deepika Singh will excel in her role and performance. She is really enjoying her work and will do justice to the character. She will earn good fame , success, and popularity. One advice to her is to spend wisely in her personal life.

Namik Paul will also be loved by viewers. He will also earn fame through his character. He should avoid any difference of opinion with the producers, director, and management of the show.

Vin Rana: He needs to work hard compared to the other actors of the show in order to achieve fame and success for his character. His character might need changes also. There might be some differences with the producers and directors regarding his character.

For any astrology and tarot card reading enquiry, contact Shreyans on 9004045502.

