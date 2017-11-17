Reality television show, 10 Ka Dum will return with a new season very soon, a Sony Entertainment Television official recently stated.

"10 Ka Dum is coming very soon," Danish Khan, the channel's Executive Vice President and Business Head, told IANS.

With Salman Khan?

"I will answer you in a way by asking that who else can it come out with? So, if you're asking me who is doing Dus Ka Dum (my answer is)... is there anyone else who can do Dus Ka Dum?," Khan said, thereby confirming that the Dabangg star will be back to host the game show's third season.

The official also mentioned that there is an ambitious concept for the channel. "This time, with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), we created a kind of a world record as 3 crore people played KBC on mobile. That was our first attempt at getting a second screen - a mobile - in play for television."

"We believe, Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV project, plus a second screen experience for consumers," Danish Khan said.

He said that the official announcement about the host will come within a month's time.

(Source: IANS)