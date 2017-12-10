Hot Downloads

10 unknown facts about Ritvik Arora

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2017

The good looking and talented actor Ritvik Arora, who is currently seen as Ahaan in Colors’ daily Tu Aashiqui is being loved by the audience for his good looks and acting skills.

Tu Aashiqui is Ritvik’s debut show and since he is new to the Tinsel Town, we are sure that his fans will be keen on knowing more about him.

TellyChakkar shares some of the unknown facts about the actor. Read on –

For all those people who don't know me, I am an ambivert – a mixture of introvert and extrovert.

Being a foodie, there's very little I fight shy of,  but the cuisine, I can die for North Indian food a lot.

My family is the foremost for me.

Partying is not for me, yet, I like to get up late and spend the whole night awake till the morning.

Books were my first love, being good with studies came naturally to me and therefore it was not much of a big deal when I topped in school.

I was a very shy child and never had a girlfriend in school, 

In fact, to this very day, I am scared to talk to girls.

Having said that, I can be very charming too but it has to be at the right time and the right place otherwise I don’t open up.

Without boasting I would also state I was a child prodigy. I used to play the guitar, play basketball and I was into everything. I was like the ‘Sharma ji ka ladka’ (chuckles).

Auditioning for Tu Aashiqui was my first ever audition for acting. I have been trying for modeling before this but couldn’t get into it. This was my first for acting and by the grace of God, I got it.

Nice to know Ritvik even more! Isn’t it?

