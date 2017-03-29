Hot Downloads

108-kg actress refuses to gain more weight for TV show

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 12:26 PM

Actress Anjali Anand, who currently weighs 108 kg, has refused to put on more weight for her role of an oversized girl in the upcoming TV show "Dhhai Kilo Prem".

Anjali, who is making her acting debut with the show, was asked by makers to put on more weight. However, she refused to do so.

"I have lived a very active life all this while. Being someone who loves to trek and cycle to maintain a steady weight, gaining too much weight is a big no-no. I am at 108 kg for the role and any more change might get difficult to reverse," Anjali said in a statement.

"Dhhai Kilo Prem", which will be aired on Star Plus starting from April 3, is an unusual story of two imperfect individuals -- Deepika and Piyush (Meherzan Mazda).

Not only Anjali, even Meherzan has gained 16 kg weight for his role.

(Source: IANS)

