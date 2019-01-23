News

#10yearchallenge: THIS is how the Taarak Mehta cast looks after 10 years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained the masses for more than a decade now. And people still cannot have enough of the show. The series continues to tickle the audience’s funny bone with its situational comedy.

With the ’10-year challenge’ doing the rounds, a lot of common folks are sharing pictures of themselves from the year 2009 and their current picture comparing how they looked then and now. The actors of Taarak Mehta too took up the challenge, and it was interesting to see how they have transformed over the years.

Our very own Jethalal

Meet Bhide

Goli, who earlier ate 5 samosas and now eats 10

Daya’s Sundar

Share your love for Taarak Mehta in the comments below. And if you are a fan of the show, do not forget to retweet and share the article!

