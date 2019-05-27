2010 series Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl to make a COMEBACK on Star Plus?

MUMBAI: Produced by BBC Worldwide, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl was an Indian reality television series that aired on back in 2010.

The show featured popular television faces who are glamorous and live in a sophisticated set-up being transported to a real-life village in Punjab, in the battle to be crowned the ultimate 'Desi Girl'.

Actresses Sambhavna Seth, Kashmera Shah, Roshni Chopra, Monica Bedi, Anmol Singh, Rucha Gujarati, Ishitta Arun, and Aushima Sawhney were a part of the season then, and as a part of the competition, the girls had to live with the families in their houses in the village and had to do their routine tasks such as milking cows, making cow dung cakes, cleaning the house, and cooking.

Roshni Chopra of Kasamh Se was crowned as India's first 'Desi Girl'.

Well, rumour mills are now churning that the show will now make a comeback on television!

The show will apparently air on Star Plus, and this may also lead to the coming season of Nach Baliye being postponed. Sources speculate that actors who might come on board for the show are Shilpa Shinde, Gauri Pradhan, Arshi Khan, Sofia Hayat, Ssara Khan, and Sana Khan, among others.

We tried calling the actresses but could not reach out to them until the time of filing the story.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.