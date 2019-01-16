21 Sarfarosh fame Gaurav Vasudev to be a part of Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani

MUMBAI: It seems like the Jhansi Ki Rani fever is all set to take over our television screens this January. Contiloe’s Jhansi Ki Rani, which previously aired on Zee TV, is all set to make it grand comeback on Colors.

The historic drama that revolved around the life of Lakshmi Bai was much applauded by the audience and made actors like Kratika Sengar and Ulka Gupta stars overnight.

Recently, TellyChakkar reported about Abhimanyu Singh coming back with the show with a few changes in the storyline.

In the past, we reported about actress Anuja Sathe being a part of the show in the negative character of Jankinai and Jason Tham representing the British army.

Now, we have exclusive information that 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 fame Gaurav Vasudev will be seen playing the role of a British army officer. Sources confirm, ‘Gaurav Vasudev will be seen playing the role of Officer Smith and will soon start shooting.’

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gaurav, who confirmed the news with us: ‘Yes, I am playing a role in Jhansi Ki Rani, and I am totally ecstatic about it.’ The actor further continued saying, ‘I am glad on bagging the role, and both my characters Havaldar Ishwar Singh (Sarfarosh) and now Officer Smith (Jhansi Ki Rani) are two different roles, but I simply love the character that I have played and that I will be playing in the near future.’

Stay tuned for further updates.