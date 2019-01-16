News

21 Sarfarosh fame Gaurav Vasudev to be a part of Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani

Vishakha Pandit's picture
By Vishakha Pandit
16 Jan 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: It seems like the Jhansi Ki Rani fever is all set to take over our television screens this January. Contiloe’s Jhansi Ki Rani, which previously aired on Zee TV, is all set to make it grand comeback on Colors.

The historic drama that revolved around the life of Lakshmi Bai was much applauded by the audience and made actors like Kratika Sengar and Ulka Gupta stars overnight.

Recently, TellyChakkar reported about Abhimanyu Singh coming back with the show with a few changes in the storyline.

In the past, we reported about actress Anuja Sathe being a part of the show in the negative character of Jankinai and Jason Tham representing the British army.

Now, we have exclusive information that 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 fame Gaurav Vasudev will be seen playing the role of a British army officer. Sources confirm, ‘Gaurav Vasudev will be seen playing the role of Officer Smith and will soon start shooting.’

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gaurav, who confirmed the news with us: ‘Yes, I am playing a role in Jhansi Ki Rani, and I am totally ecstatic about it.’ The actor further continued saying, ‘I am glad on bagging the role, and both my characters Havaldar Ishwar Singh (Sarfarosh) and now Officer Smith (Jhansi Ki Rani) are two different roles, but I simply love the character that I have played and that I will be playing in the near future.’

Stay tuned for further updates.

Tags > Jhansi Ki Rani, Zee TV, Colors tv, Gaurav Vasudev, Abhimanyu Singh, Sarfarosh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

ABCD cast reunites on Dance +4

ABCD cast reunites on Dance +4
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days