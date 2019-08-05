25 years leap on Sony SAB’s historical fiction show Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama is set to take two major time leaps. This historical fiction TV show, that has managed to keep its viewers hooked with its illuminating tales, is about to take a 5 year leap initially as Rama’s (Krishna Bharadwaj) infant Bhaskar grows up to be an adorable but mischievous kid. Following this, the show will be taking a 20-year leap with Krishna Bharadwaj playing a double role, that of the titular Tenali Rama and the role of his grown-up son Bhaskar. This leap brings about some major changes in the story of the show, with equations between the characters taking a new turn and of course entry of lot more new characters too.

Excited to challenge himself with a double role, Krishna Bharadwaj said, “Doing two roles on the same show with two different looks will be challenging, but I am preparing really hard to balance myself to do justice to both characters. I am really looking forward to this new phase of the show which is about to bring loads of excitement for the viewers and for me as an actor too. Rama has been extremely successful in making a place in every kid and adults’ heart with his timely wit and intelligence. I have been delighted by all the love received from my lovely fans and the audience of this show. Thus, it becomes even more challenging for me to keep them entertained at the same or an even better level.”

Talking about his role and the changes in the show, Krishna also added, “Although there are going to be a lot of changes in the characters and the equations between them, with some new entries, it will come with a promise of unlimited entertainment for our loyal viewers. I hope they accept me as Bhaskar with the same affection that they showed towards Pandit Ramakrishna.”

To know more, stay tuned to Tenali Rama, every Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM only on Sony SAB