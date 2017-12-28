Hot Downloads

Home > Tv > Tv News
3 Idiots fame Dushyant Wagh roped in for Discovery Jeet’s Battle of Saragarhi

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
28 Dec 2017 02:11 PM

Contiloe’s upcoming historical drama Battle of Saragarhi is surely going to be a game changer for Indian Television.

The show will air on the upcoming channel Discovery Jeet and the cast and crew is shooting for the series on a wide scale.

TellyChakkar has learnt that talented actor Dushyant Wagh, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Mere Angane Mein has been roped in to play a key role in Battle of Saragarhi. Dushyant is also known for his role in Colors' Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and the blockbuster film 3 Idiots. 

Our source informs us that, Dushyant has been roped in to play a prominent role in the series. He will be seen as a cook of the battalion and the only one who is not a soldier. He will be willing to contribute something for his country.  

When we contacted Dushyant, he refused to comment anything on it.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 





