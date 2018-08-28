3 things that will make Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 a game changer AGAIN!

MUMBAI: The 10th season of mega show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with a bang. Despite completing 18 years, the quiz program has kept varied generations entertained. The new season was recently launched with host Amitabh Bachchan.

In addition, after 10 seasons and 18 years, the show still looks like it will be a game changer.

TellyChakkar lists down three things that have newly been introduced in it.

1. Augmented reality

For the first time, augmented reality will hit the Indian TV screen. The show will become more enriched visually with high-level graphics. A one-of-its-kind experience awaits viewers, with elements like Ghadi Badi (timer) in 3D format.

2. Karamveer

The reality series is going to start a new segment titled Karamveer, which will air every Friday. The segment is an innovative concept by the makers and the channel to promote special personalities aka the real heroes of the society. Producer Siddhartha Basu stated that the channel has ceased the airing of movie promotions during the show. Instead, personalities who have worked for the betterment of society will join celebrities to play the game and inspire the masses.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Despite hosting 9 seasons, the charm and the enigma of the Brahmastra of the show is still at its peak. Although many actors can host the program, Mr. Bachchan is the only personality who can pull the show off with panache. Yes, he is still a game changer. The spirit and wit he displayed while interacting with the media at the launch made us admire him even more.

The show is expected to go on air on the auspicious day of Janmashtami.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates.