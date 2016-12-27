31 December special: The Legends 2 to pay tribute to Kalyan-Anand-RD Burman

Music lovers can smile as we bring an update for you!

In the last night of this year, you will be treated with a special episode.

Aakash Aath's The Legends 2 is all set to bring the Weekender Special Program with host Srijato, which will be aired on 31 December.

And the guest artists will be Sanchita, Keka Ghoshal and Sujay Bhoumik.

This program is a tribute to the legendary singers Kalyan, Anand and RD Burman.

So, gear up for the show. It will air from 11 pm to 1 am.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.