News

4 couples fight it out for a spot in the semi-final of Splitsvilla X

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2017 06:57 PM

The journey on Splitsvilla X is nearing its end and now only 5 couples remain. Baseer and Naina have already secured their place in the semi-final. So, now the battle will be fought between the 4 remaining couples.

This week’s episode will see 4 couples; Priyank - Divya, Mohit - Steffi, Akshata - Siddharth and Haneet - Alisha fight it out for a spot in the semi-final. The pairs had to enact their love story in front of another love couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.   

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets revealed, “The 4 pairs gave it their best to win a spot in the semi-final. While the competition was serious their performances were hilarious. Rannvijay, Sunny along with Prince and Yuvika were rolling on the floor with laughter. Even the other contestants couldn’t hold on to their seats. With all 4 performances keeping the guest couple Prince-Yuvika thoroughly entertained it was a tough choice for them.”

Which couple will make their place in the semi-final?

