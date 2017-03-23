4 Lions Films to cast the magic of Iss Pyaar Ko... again with Barun Sobti

Gul Khan’s trend-setter show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon will soon be back to cast its magical spell yet again on Star Plus..

Yes, and with it, ASR will also re-surface, albeit in a new avatar and character...

Wondering what we are talking about?

Popularly known as Arnav Singh Raizada (ASR) of the original Iss Pyaar, talented and extremely popular actor Barun Sobti will be back to the TV screens with this sequel.

This time, he will be back as Advay Singh Raizada (ASR)!!

Are you all blowing your trumpets and beating drums already?

We hear that 4 Lions Films, the makers of the original series, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon with Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani as leads are presently working on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

As we know, Iss Pyaar magic was re-created again by Sphereorigin, with Avinash Sachdev and Shrenu Parikh in lead roles with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2.

As per credible sources, “Work on Iss Pyaar 3 has been on for sometime now. However the hunt for the lead girl had put the progress on hold earlier. But now, the hunt is on at a fast pace, and the channel and makers are looking to cast a much younger girl opposite Barun for Iss Pyaar 3.”

We hear that apart from Barun Sobti, no actor from the original series has been considered for the sequel.

This only means that the loyal fans of Barun and Sanaya will certainly not see them together in Iss Pyaar 3.

Our source further adds, “Barun has been locked for the project for a long time now. He was cast for Iss Pyaar 3 even before he could begin shoot for the 4 Lions web-series, Tanhaiyaan.”

We buzzed Producer Gul Khan, but did not get through to her even after repeated attempts.

Our efforts to reach out to Barun and the channel spokesperson were in vain.

Who do you think will suit the bill as Barun’s girl in Iss Pyaar 3? Let’s brainstorm along with the team making it...