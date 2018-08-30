5 interesting things about Jahaanara’s lead actress Sweta Mishra

KOLKATA: Loyal viewers of Colors Bangla must have watched the promo of upcoming soap Jahaanara. Sweta Mishra is making her television debut with this show. She is playing the lead role of Jahaanara. Before bagging this project, Sweta was working as an assistant director. There are many interesting things about this newcomer. At the recent press conference of the show, which was held in Kolkata, TellyChakkar caught up with the actress, wherein she revealed a few interesting things about herself.

I studied until class 12 in Baharampur (West Bengal). My family—my mother, father, and younger sister—still stays there.

Although I am a non-Bengali, I consider myself a Bengali. My mother is Rajasthani and my father is from UP. However, I was born in Bengal, studied in Bengal, and my food habits are also like a Bengali.

After class 12, I came to Kolkata for my graduation. I did my Honours in Botany from Scottish Church College.

It has been one and a half years since I completed my graduation. And in these one and a half years, I did a lot of things. I worked two corporate jobs. I left because I did not like them. I thought I might like branding and advertisement. So, I started working as a freelancer. But that too did not work out.

I wanted to do something creative. I did a play under Padatik. After that, I developed an interest in theatre and I wish to do more in future. Moreover, I like the culture of theatre. Then I worked as an assistant director for six months. I used to assist Sourav Chakraborty of Trickster. While I was working there, somehow Colors got my contact. They asked me to contact them. Working as an assistant director has been a nice experience. I feel any aspiring actor should work behind the camera first because it helps you a lot. You get to understand the language of a director. It’s a learning procedure.

The show will start on 3 September and air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM.