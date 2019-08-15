5 reasons to watch Bollywood Buzzinga Season 2 this month!

MUMBAI: It’s the season of quizzes and what better than a format which tests your Bollywood IQ! Twice the excitement, with too many celebrities who add to twice the fun - MX Player brings viewers their dose of B-town masala and pyaar as MX Original Series “Bollywood Buzzinga” returns with Season 2 hosted by the adorable Varun Sharma.



Only a true-blue Bollywood fan will be able to answer the wide range of questions – be it on iconic characters, identifying dialogues and songs or knowing your favorite actors inside out. Bollywood Buzzinga Season 2 on MX Player will not only test your filmy gyaan but will also refresh your Bollywood knowledge!



Here are 5 reasons why it’s time to get filmy on the most epic Bollywood gameshow and binge-watch the series!



The Buzz is back to binge and its Free!



With double the entertainment, the series is back as a binge format and its FREE! So, this weekend’s game night is sorted – call your friends over and play along with the ultimate quiz show.



Because Duh! You LOVE Bollywood…



Do you know all the dialogues of all the movies? Do you hum every song that your friends start? If your life feels choc-a-block with shocking plot twists, impromptu dream sequences and oodles of entertainment, then this show is a must watch for you!



The Stars Shine Bright on this series!



From the Miss World – Manushi Chillar to the Queen of Dance – Nora Fatehi, you will see all your favorite stars on the show alongside Varun Sharma. Watch them set the stage on fire and slay everyone with their Bollywood knowledge!



Varun Is An All Round Entertainer



His laugh, jokes and unbeatable comic timing – there’s heaps of this and much more for all you Varun Sharma fans! Catch the delightful and lovable ChooCha charm you with his hosting skills on ‘Bollywood Buzzinga’.



Quiz Up



I mean, who doesn’t enjoy a good quiz! The rush, the excitement, the joy of answering right, and the anger of losing - This is exactly what you will feel when you watch ‘Bollywood Buzzinga’.