5 reasons why Namit is the next chocolate boy of television

Mumbai: Model turned actor Namit Khanna is debuting on television with Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. Written and produced by Dilip Jha, the show shall describe the tale of present time where people prefer material success to relations and how in the constant struggle to ace the coveted No. 1 spot. Besides Namit, Palaj Kain, the female lead of the show, will debut on the Indian television space with this modern-day love story.

Namit has got a dedicated female fan following which is eager to watch the hunk’s acting prowess on the small screen. Here are five reasons why Namit Khanna will be the next chocolate boy of Indian television -

Good Looks – The model turned actor has a striking face with chiselled features and a gorgeous smile, a smile that will make all the ladies swoon because of his charm. The hunk with Greek features has also posed for famed designer Sabyasachi for multiple shoots in the country and overseas which makes him a face to look out for!

Magnetic Personality – Essaying the role of a lawyer in the show, Namit has an endearing personality of a youngster who is ambitious and craving to reach the pinnacles of success. Displaying exuberant energy, Namit’s personality perfectly suits his onscreen persona of a go-getter lawyer.

Fashion Icon – Having worked as a top model with leading fashion brands and designers, Namit is a force to reckon with on the ramp. The upcoming actor displays poise and oomph which is sure to set the television screens ablaze with his rendition of Siddhant Sinha, the lawyer who won’t stop at anything to achieve success.

Freshness – Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai marks the debut of Namit Khanna along with Palak Jain. Both the debutants promise to bring a fresh flavour to Indian television with the unique concept of the show that displays a romance with a distinct flavour. The sparkle in Namit’s eyes will capture viewer’s attention as a tale of romance and race towards success will unravel on the small screen.

Power packed performance – The promos of Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai have roused curiosity amongst the viewers with its new-age content and larger than life backdrop of Delhi. Playing the role of the boy next door, the earnest Siddhant Sinha will warm your hearts with his ready wit and confidence to handle the toughest of situations.