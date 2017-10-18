Lovely and talented actress Nikita Sharma, who is currently essaying the role of Goddess Lakshmi in Colors’ popular mythological drama Mahakali is enjoying her journey to the core.

Not only is she happy with the appreciations she is getting for playing the role but she is also getting to learn a lot while portraying the role.

In a candid chat with Tellychakkar, she shared with us five things she has learnt while playing Goddess Lakshmi.

Read on –

She always maintains her smile and stays happy and positive. She has powers to change anybody’s life.

It’s a mythological show and we have got a good bunch of actors to work with. I am getting to learn a lot from all of them. People’s perception towards you changes when you play a Goddess.

Playing a Goddess in an Indian society has a lot of impact. They start worshipping you like a Goddess.

It’s not easy to carry such an attire. It’s quite difficult to carry an attire of a mythological character and shoot.

I have become a Shiva Bhakt. I am understanding his journey and I am enjoying as well as learning. Every day is a new day.

I am shooting outdoor which is a new experience for me and it’s a nice journey; very peaceful and calm.

Great learning, Nikita.