5 things you must look forward to in the Indian Version of ‘The Office’

MUMBAI: For ‘The Office’ obsessives, it is still considered to be one of the greatest shows of all times and has made the gold standard of
Applause Entertainment brings forth the Indian version of the sitcom, now streaming on Hotstar. With a hilarious cast and sharp
While the US cast helped us keep our sanity unimpaired, the troops at Wilkins Chawla — delineates a 9 to 5 situation where the supervisor, Jagdeep Chadda (played by Mukul Chadda), attempts frantically to keep his employees’ confidence at an unsurpassed high. He is the overtly familiar boss who advises his subordinates to think of him as one of their buddy, sadly his weak jokes and bombed endeavors at brotherhood neglect to awe his associates, who are perpetually exhausted. The creators bet on this bankable humorous drama and have assimilated an exemplary format, apt for the Indian audiences that will surely grow on you.
With Indianised jokes, it makes for an instantly relatable tale, tastefully capturing the essence of corporate life. Here are 5 instances ‘The Office’ fans must look forward to in the first season of the Indian version of 'The Office':
Diversity Day / Anekata Divas – Having been reported for making some inappropriate remarks about race, the head office insists on
A game of Kabaddi – Going by the saying, ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’, Jagdeep Chadda sets up a match of Kabaddi between the office employees and the warehouse staff to take place at lunchtime, under conditions where the losing team would have to work the next Saturday. The viewers are sure to find themselves reeling from all the laughs that come with what they are going to witness at the tournament.
The Awards – The annual awards at Wilkins Chawla, ‘The
Office Olympics - When the boss is ‘Out of Office’ for
Dandiya Downsize – Its Navratri and the folks at Wilkins Chawla are gearing up for a Dandiya Night as part of the cross-cultural program. Amidst the festivities and high
A big part of what made ‘The Office’ such a huge success was the amazing cast who inhabited the office of Dunder Mifflin. The official Indian adaptation of the cult comedy is no different. All the characters at Wilkins Chawla are about as quirky as they come, with interests that are all over the board. Even every supporting character delights the audiences with just a few seconds of screen time. An ode to the monotony of office life, at its core, we are delighted to witness the newest
Who wore the shift dress better?
What outfit does Ashi Singh look best in?
Add new comment