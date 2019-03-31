5 women from the web to look out for!

From starting from scratch all by themselves to becoming the quintessential face in the web world, these 5 women have created a name and a bright career spot for themselves in the web space and are definitely people worth looking out for!

1. Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar rose to fame with an accidental home video on Anna Kendrick’s cup song from Pitch Perfect. This was followed by her show ‘Girl In The City’ that took Mithila from a struggling actor to an internet sensation just in a blink of an eye. Soon enough she landed up with ‘Little Things’ in her kitty which became a huge hit. This did put her up on a bigger pedestal basis which she saw the release of her first Hindi film ‘Karawaan’. A digital disruptor in the truest sense, Mithila Palkar has made it big on her own merit and continues to only grow.

2. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala who entered into the Bollywood Industry with Raman Raghav 2.0 has now stolen all the limelight in the digital streaming platform with her applaud worthy performance as Tara, a wedding planner in Zoya Akhtar’s series ‘Made In Heaven’. While she has turned a lot of heads with her performance, she has created a niche for herself with the series.

3. Aisha Ahmed

Starting off with videos for a platform such as Filtercopy, Aisha Ahmed soon became the cool, cute and pretty teen queen who was very relatable and adorable. Soon after, she got her own series ‘Adulting’ where she was seen with Yashaswini Dayama. The fun relationship that was portrayed on web was loved by all. Being her true self on social media, she has won over the hearts of Gen Y!

4. Yashaswini Dayama

If you are someone who spends a lot more of his/her time on the Internet as compared to TV, then you must already know who Yashaswini is. With her brief role in Dear Zindagi and Phobia, she has created a ‘girl-next-door’ vibe. Starting off from the movies, Yashaswini has been seen in various videos on the web. She was also seen with Aisha Ahmed in ‘Adulting’ as the free-spirited bestie. Yashaswini has the charm of winning over the audiences and she has consistently been doing that. We have recently seen her playing a brief role in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Made In Heaven’ where she plays a school kid.

5. Himika Bose

The world of Indian web series’ has given amazing new stories, concepts and actors. One such actor is Himika Bose. Making it big in the Television Commercials, Himika Bose has also been praised by all with her appearances in the videos of Filtercopy. She was very recently seen on MX Player’s original series – ‘ImMature’. She is back on the web space with another show ‘Insiders’ an MX Exclusive which is created by TVF where she plays the role of a teenager.

‘Insiders’ is a madcap comedy show about a bunch of teenagers and a journey that they take on to kill time when their parents meet and hangout. The series is a take on the eccentric imagination of 3 teenage boys - Shiv, Rabbi and Aneesh who create a self-proclaimed club called ‘Insiders’ and their adventures together. The show goes live on MX Player and TVF Play on 12th April, 2019.