5-Year-Old Li’l Champ Jayash Kumar recites the Hanuman Chalisa with ease!

Zee TV’s kid singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is the No 1 non-fiction show this year and has once again, wowed audiences with its mind-blowing talent and endearing mentors this season.

Every weekend these tiny singing prodigies take centre stage and blow your minds away with their soulful melodies. This weekend on Saturday, 25th March at 9:00PM the show is all set to see some mesmerizing performances as the children take on the classic boys versus girl’s tussle! With strong contenders on both sides, this is going to be a showdown that you will not want to miss!

Hosted by Aditya Narayan with Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya as mentors, the competition is getting tougher. Contestants have been pushing their boundaries and flooring the jury, mentors and audiences alike with their soulful performances week after week. While each aspirant is truly remarkable, one extraordinary young talent from Delhi has been moving millions of hearts with his adorable innocence, creativity, spontaneity and confidence. Jayash, who is merely 5 years old, has been gifted with a wonderful grasping power.

Mentor Himesh Reshammiya who is known to have launched many successful singers, has already sensed the potential of this child. He believes that if his talent is honed correctly and guided in the right direction, he can soar to unimaginable heights. This weekend, the little bundle of talent proved yet again that he is God’s divine child. Jayash took to the stage and recited the entire Hanuman Chalisa in one go with no mistakes, leaving the spectators awe-struck! When the mentors asked his mother how the 5-year-old manages to remember such a tough Sanskrit chant on his own. She replied, “Jayash has been gifted with an exceptionally sharp memory. He can remember any song’s lyrics after hearing them just three or four times”. Delighted by his performance, mentor Himesh Reshammiya signed Jayash to sing a song for him on the spot. To seal the deal, Himesh gave him the singing amount which Jayash immediately handed to his mother. Needless to say, this little dynamite has a long way to go!

This platform has witnessed superb talent in the past and with this season the benchmarks are only being set higher. The Top 14 contestants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs are dazzling the entire nation with their unique voices and awe-inspiring attitude. This weekend, get ready to witness the ‘Girls Versus Boys’ challenge on a special episode!