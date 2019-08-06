50 years of Friendship for Sulbah Arya and Sudhir Pandey with Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Veteran actors Sudhir Pandey and Sulbha Arya who have completed almost 50 years of friendship are currently been seen on Sony Entertainment Television’s recent launch Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein playing the character of Yogi’s Dada and Dadi. Yogi (the character portrayed by Mudit Nayar) is a hearing-impaired boy who is trying to attain love of his life, Gunjan (character played by Simran Pareenja). The story also gracefully depicts the warmth and bonding shared within Yogi’s family, and how he gets all love and support from his near and dear ones. This show has given Sudhir and Sulbha yet another platform to work together and they are cherishing sweet memories which are surely timeless treasures of heart.



Actor Sudhir Pandey and Sulbha Arya are the eldest in the show who holds a good amount of experience in acting. Sharing his experience with Sulbha Arya, Sudhir mentions, “Sulbha and I have been a part of a lot of theatre plays, short films and television shows where we were playing opposite characters. Sulbha is a very calm and composed actor who knows well how to do justice with the character.”



When asked about the one thing that Sudhir admires about Sulbha he confirmed, “I believe when an actor gets a chance to enact a sequence with such a powerful actress the scene automatically comes out very beautifully. In our ongoing show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, we are coming together as pairs after a long time. The best thing about her that I admire is her sincerity and commitment towards efficient working. Even after having years of experience she has the restlessness and enthusiasm to complete the sequence with perfection like always.”



In the coming track of the show, viewers will see how Yogi is struggling hard to meet the love of his life Gunjan despite obstacles coming her way. Yogi’s dada and daadi will also be with Yogi supporting him in finding ways to meet Gunjan.