500 security guards for transit of 1500 weapons for Aarambh

If you thought production of television shows was an easy job for the makers, think again! Aarambh is a television show which cannot be bound by monies or manpower. It has brought together the best of talent from across genres in India ranging from veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji to writer Vijayendra Prasad and Director Goldie Behl under one banner. The show is a narration of two historic clans – Aryans and Dravidians – as they battle against each other to win the land for their generations and children.



Amidst this story of war and bloodshed, the production has been employing costume designers, artistes for props and security guards. If sources are to be believed, production house ‘Rose Productions’ led by Srishti Arya has hired more than 500 security guards to allow smooth transit of weaponry used for war sequences from one corner of the country to another. The show has been shot at multiple locations and it is no surprise that transportation is adding up to a huge cost for the producer.



Confirming on the same, Srishti said, “We are taking utmost care of the products not only because it is difficult to procure and make such antique weapons, but also because they have to be handled and secured by trained professionals to avoid any mishap.”



All said and done, the show is definitely becoming the biggest project on Indian Television!