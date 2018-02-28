6 interesting facts about Sushmili Acharjya, Satyabati of Prothom Protisruti

Kolkata: Colors Bangla will soon launch the period drama Prothom Protisruti, which is based on Ashapurna Devi’s award winning novel by the same name. We have already reported that ten-year-old Sushmili Acharjya is essaying the central role of Satyabati. Now those who have seen this young actress wrapped in a saree in the promo of this upcoming TV show must be curious to know more about her.

Well, at the recent press meet of Prothom Protisruti where writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen was also present for the book reading session, TellyChakkar caught up with Sushmili for a quick interview wherein the tiny tot shared some interesting facts about her. Read on-

1. During the conversation, in a sweet voice, Sushmili politely said that she is a class fifth student of Adarsha Balika Sikshayatan.

2. She said that she stays in Mukundapur.

3. When we asked how she bagged the role, she shared, “I got the role through audition. I gave the audition at DAAG Creative Media and got selected.”

4. Although Prothom Protisruti is her debut TV show, she has earlier faced camera. She told us, “I have acted in a film titled Aparadhi. It has not released yet.”

5. When asked what she would like to become when she grows up, she said, “I want to remain as an actress.”

6. Her favourite Tollywood actors are Dev and Nusrat Jahan. She also likes Telugu, Tamil and Hindi actress Shruti Haasan.

The cute child actress concluded the interview saying that she is enjoying playing the character of Satyabati as Prothom Protisruti is a historical drama.

Best wishes, Sushmili!

