A 9-crore set for Sushant and Shraddha!

MUMBAI: Recently Mirror had reported that Bosco-Caeser will be back together for choreographing a song for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chhichhore. Further to the development we hear the song will be shot on a lavish set which is being built up at a studio in Mumbai. It is a 5 day shoot for Sushant, Shraddha and the whole cast of the film.



A source close to the development said, “Bosco and Caeser are choreographing the song together as a duo after a very long time. Nitesh and Sajid were keen to have the duo on board since this will be the only choreographed song in the film. There is a huge set being made at Mehboob Studio for the same. The song is going to be shot in a very different manner with all the 8 actors in their 90s look as well as the current look.”



The source further added, “The set is huge and lot of detailing has been put up by the set designer Laxmi-Sandeep. Bolt Cameras are going to be used for shooting the same, they are extremely high-speed and can go from standstill to high-speed motion and back in a fraction of a second. It’s going to be a huge set up with 500 dancers, the set development cost is about 9 crores. The makers did not want to compromise on the same since it is the only song in the film.”



The film which is set in 2 eras will hit the screens on 30th August.