Aachal Chandel bags ZEE5's Pavan Pooja

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We have already reported about actors like Sharman Joshi, Gul Panang, Kunal Madhiwala, Mrinal Dutt, and Geetika Vidya being roped in for ZEE5's upcoming web-series titled Pavan Pooja. The series will be produced by Siddharth Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

Now, the latest update is that actress Aachal Chandel has bagged an important role in the project.

A source close to the project revealed, 'Aachal will play the character of Sindhu and will mostly have scenes with Mahesh Manjrekar and Dipti Naval.'

Aachal was a part of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, wherein she played the character of a teacher.

We couldn't connect with Aachal for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.