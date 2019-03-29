Aadil Khan to star opposite Jigyasa Singh in THIS project

MUMBAI:
Music videos are trending and how!
Now, the latest update is that choreographer and model Aadil Khan has been roped in to play the male lead in the song alongside Jigyasa.
We tried contacting Aadil, but he remained unavailable for comment.
The peppy track will be sung by Jyotica Tangri. The lyrics of the same will be written by acclaimed lyricist Kumaar.
The song will be presented by Zee Music Company and United White Flag, and the casting is done by ace casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.
