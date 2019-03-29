News

Aadil Khan to star opposite Jigyasa Singh in THIS project

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Mar 2019 06:09 PM
MUMBAI: Music videos are trending and how!

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting the details on all upcoming music videos.

We recently reported about Vijayendra Khumeria and Isha Anand Sharma being roped in for a music video (Read here: Jigyasa Singh bags her next).

In addition, we also updated readers on Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Jigyasa Singh bagging a fun music video (Read here: Vijayendra Khumeria and Isha Anand Sharma bag a new project).

Now, the latest update is that choreographer and model Aadil Khan has been roped in to play the male lead in the song alongside Jigyasa.

We tried contacting Aadil, but he remained unavailable for comment.

The peppy track will be sung by Jyotica Tangri. The lyrics of the same will be written by acclaimed lyricist Kumaar.

The song will be presented by Zee Music Company and United White Flag, and the casting is done by ace casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Music Videos, Anand Sharma, Jyotica Tangri, lyricist Kumaar, Zee Music Company, United White Flag, Vijayendra Khumeria, Isha Anand Sharma, Jigyasa Singh, Aadil Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in...

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in Dubai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days