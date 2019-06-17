Aahana Kumra and Tanuj Virwani roped in for I Me My Mine

MUMBAI: Tanuj VIrwani and Aahana Kumra will be seen in a web show called I Me My Mine. The duo will be seen playing the lead roles.

For the uninitiated, the web show is being produced by Triplets Entertainment UK Limited, Shot By Shot Films, Chaar Yaar Entertainment, and it has been in the works for a while.

According to the media reports, the show will be a three-season limited series and will be shot in episodic style comprising of four individual stories each season. The main concept of the show is about how well do you know your partner? You could be in a long-term relationship with your partner, be it your spouse, girlfriend/boyfriend or live-in partner. But do you know whether they really are what they appear to be? Or is there a hidden facet or nuances to their personality – something dark, dangerous and edgy? The four stories will be titled as The Honeymooner, The Awe, The Camouflage and The Bonker.

Tanuj VIrwani and Aahana Kumra have been roped in to play the lead roles in the story of The Honeymooner. They will be playing the roles of Karan and Rani respectively.