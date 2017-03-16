Aakash Aath brings back Robimaash to celebrate Tagore’s birthday

After the success of last year, Aakash Aath is all set to bring Robimaash this year too!

Since Baisakh is Rabindranath Tagore’s birth month, the channel will pay a tribute to the legend through this show. It will continue for one and half month.

Talking about the new season, Supriyo Ghosh, director of the show, said, “By keeping Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday (7 May) in mind, we have planned for this programme. Tagore is an important part of Bengali culture. It’s a tribute to him.”

“This year we aim to focus mainly on those well-known singers who are generally not popular for Rabindra Sangeet. This is a small experiment and we hope this would be a new thing for the music lovers,” he added.

The show will be anchored by popular actor Badshah Moitra and Mounita Chatterjee, known for anchoring the musical programme, Good Morning Aakash.

There is an interesting story behind the anchoring part of Robimaash.

Sharing more about it, Supriyo said, “Two characters including Abhik (Badshah) and Bibha (Mounita) from one of the stories of Tagore, titled Robibar, will host the show. Although Rabindra Sangeet is the main part of Robimaash, their chemistry would also be an important area to watch out.”

“Abhik and Bibha, the creations of Tagore, share a great bond. They fight with each other and also feel for each other. Bibha feels for Robi Thakur and this makes Abhik jealous. However, their story (in the show) is not from Robibar but it’s completely a new one,” he added.

When quizzed how the singers will make their entries in the show, he answered, “During their conversation, the anchors will give some links via which the singers will be introduced. The show would be viewed from their eyes. There will be total 18 episodes. Some of the episodes will see a single singer as a guest while some will see duet performance.”

Rupankar Bagchi, Mohan Singh, Iman Chakraborty, Shovan Ganguly, Kinjal Chattopadhyay and Aditi Munshi are some of the notable singers who will be seen crooning in the show.

Debjit Roy is the music director of this musical programme.

It will start from 13 April, airing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9.30 pm.

