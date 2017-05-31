Aakash Aath brings Hridmajhaare Season 2

Aakash Aath’s Hridmajhaare is back!

Yes, you read it right.

The musical chat show which mesmerized music lovers via its previous season is back with season 2.

In this season, various renowned singers and artists from all over India, as well as abroad will be seen crooning in the show.

The host is none other than the very famous Pandit Tanmoy Bose.

There is more on the platter, readers!

Season 2 of Hridmajhare will begin with Kabir Suman’s performance.

Already excited to read the news, eh?

So, gear up for the show.

Kick-starting from 1st June, it will air every Thursday to Saturday at 9.30 pm.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.