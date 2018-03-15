Home > Tv > Tv News
Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash to pay tribute to Kabir Suman

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2018 07:15 PM

Kolkata: He is one of the most respected singers of Bengal. He is a multi-instrumentalist. Well, we are talking about Kabir Suman and this piece of news will bring a smile on the faces of Kabir Suman fans.

On 16 March, his birthday, Aakash Aath’s musical show Good Morning Aakash will pay a tribute to him.

In the forthcoming episode of the show, young crooner Satadal will be seen crooning songs from the veteran singer’s kitty.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 16 March at 7 am.

