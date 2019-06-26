Aakash Aath’s new story of Chhoy Masher Mega to focus on child labour

MUMBAI: Regional general entertainment channel, Aakash Aath, announced their new story for Chhoy Masher Mega series, Ek Je Chhilo Khoka, to be aired from 1st July, 2019 every Monday to Saturday from 7.30 pm. The cast and crew members include Bhaskar Banerjee, Priyanshu Das, Rana Mitra, Pinky Banerjee, Somjita Bhttacharyya, Debosree Roy, Aishani Dey and Raj Bhattacharyya. Robin Das has directed this mega serial.



The story of Ek Je Chhilo Khoka mainly focuses on the burning issue of child labour. The name of the protagonist is Ashiq. The serial traces the journey of Ashiq from being a child labour to his search for a better living, his aspirations, his dreams etc.



Eshita Surana, Director of Aakash Aath, said in a statement, “Chhoy Masher Mega series focuses on contemporary social problems. We hope audience will be able to relate to the story and in the long run help in contributing towards eradication of child labour. I am sure audience will accept this story like our others.”



Chhoy Masher Mega series focuses on short tales that are being telecast for a period of six months followed by another story for the next consecutive six months. Ek Je Chhilo Khoka is the fifth story of the Chhoy Masher Mega series.