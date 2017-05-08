Hot Downloads

Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birthday

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2017

Time to smile as we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana!

The team of the children’s show is all set to air a special programme on 9th May to mark Rabindranath Tagore`s birthday.

Notable film and television actor Saheb Chatterjee, who is currently seen in the serial Potol Kumar Ganwala, will grace the particular episode.

Guess what the highlight of the show is?

Well, Saheb, who is also a crooner, will come as a guest singer of the show.

So, gear up for the episode.

Anchored by Sujan Mukherjee, it will air at 9.30 p.m.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Rabindranath Tagore, birthday, Aakash Aath Lakhi Chana, Saheb Chatterjee, Potol Kumar Ganwala,

