Aakriti Sharma aka Kulfi is the QUEEN of 'Tik Tok'

05 Jan 2019 09:00 AM

Child actress Aakriti Sharma has already proven that she will grow up to rule television. Watching her as Kulfi in Star Plus show Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala is a delight to the eyes, so much that we cannot have enough of her.

But it is not only her on-screen acting that we are in awe of. She has taken social media by storm with her Tik Tok videos! Whether she's off work or on the sets, she is proactive on the social media based app and has been posting a plethora of videos on Instagram.

Specifically her videos with Mohit Malik aka Sikandar which we cannot have enough of!  

View this post on Instagram

Daily Phenomenal##sikullfi##kullfikumarbajewala#bts

A post shared by Aakriti Sharma (@aakritisharma.official) on

View this post on Instagram

Bts#kullfi#sikanderji#tiktok#sleepy @indiatiktok

A post shared by Aakriti Sharma (@aakritisharma.official) on

