Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi is on cloud nine; shares an adorable TikTok video

MUMBAI: Aakriti Sharma rose to fame with her performance as Kullfi in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and has become a household name. She has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience.



Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved shows on television and is doing great on the TRP charts. Recently, at an award function, the show won many awards, and Aakriti is very happy about the same.



She shared a video where she is seen dancing on the song My Dil Goes Mmmm. The little one is seen so happy that she, Mohit, and the show won awards that she can’t control her excitement.



Aakriti is considered as one the best child artists in recent times, and one of the main reason the viewers love the show is because the entire cast of the serial are such exceptional actors and share a great rapport on and off screen.



Well, we wish the entire team congratulations for winning big at the awards.