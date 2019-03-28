News

Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi loves this person the most

MUMBAI: Aakriti Sharma is winning the hearts of the audience with her performance as Kullfi in Star Plus’s Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Her talent has been appreciated by the audiences, and she has a good fan following.

She gels with her on-screen father Mohit Malik and is very fond of him. They always flaunt their love for one another on various social media platforms. Their off-screen chemistry reflects on-screen, and viewers really connect with them.

Aakriti recently shared a photo with Mohit and wrote the most adorable caption; ‘I didn't choose to love you,it just happened….’

Well, the bond between them is evident and makes us love them even more.

