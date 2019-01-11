Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi’s sweet message for Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik has become a household name with his performance as Sikandar on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The show is one of the most popular ones on TV.

The actor celebrates his birthday today. Mohit has always been fond of Aakriti, and one of the main reasons the show is so popular is because of the chemistry the actors share with each other on- and off-screen.

Very often, we have seen actors showing their love for each other and posting fun videos on their respective social media accounts.

Aakriti shared a lovely birthday wish for Mohit and expressed how much she loves him and what he means to her.

She captioned the picture saying, ‘To my SAB KUCH. Not only on screen but also off screen. You are younger than me, Mohit bhaiya. You are a 1 year old baby. And may you always be like this and may WE always be like this, full of love. Bas, chot mat lagwaya Karo Apne aap ko warna main masti Nahi Kar paati aap ke Saath. I love you bahot saara, my permanent santa who gives me happiness by just being in my life. Happy birthday Mohit bhaiya. Have a great year. May God give you everything you wish for.’