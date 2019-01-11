News

Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi’s sweet message for Mohit Malik

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik has become a household name with his performance as Sikandar on Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The show is one of the most popular ones on TV.

The actor celebrates his birthday today. Mohit has always been fond of Aakriti, and one of the main reasons the show is so popular is because of the chemistry the actors share with each other on- and off-screen.

Very often, we have seen actors showing their love for each other and posting fun videos on their respective social media accounts.

Aakriti shared a lovely birthday wish for Mohit and expressed how much she loves him and what he means to her.

She captioned the picture saying, ‘To my SAB KUCH. Not only on screen but also off screen. You are younger than me, Mohit bhaiya. You are a 1 year old baby. And may you always be like this and may WE always be like this, full of love. Bas, chot mat lagwaya Karo Apne aap ko warna main masti Nahi Kar paati aap ke Saath. I love you bahot saara, my permanent santa who gives me happiness by just being in my life. Happy birthday Mohit bhaiya. Have a great year. May God give you everything you wish for.’

Tags > Mohit Malik, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Aakriti Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Yash Nain
Yash Nain

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days