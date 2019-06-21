Aakriti Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day

MUMBAI: Child actress Aakriti Sharma has already proven that she will grow up to rule television. Watching her as Kulfi in Star Plus’ show Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala is a delight to the eyes, so much that we cannot have enough of her.

But it is not only her on-screen acting that we are in awe of. The little girl, who has earned a lot of praises and awards for her work, also impresses us with her thoughts. She is very much active on social media and keeps on sharing posts every now and then.

Newly, Aakriti shared a picture and wished everyone International Yoga Day and also mentioned the importance of Yoga in one's life.

Take a look below: