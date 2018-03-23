Aakriti Sharma is a fearless child: Producer Nilanjana

TV producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha has praised child artiste Aakriti Sharma, saying she is enthusiastic and fearless.



The seven-year-old actress has learnt many things, including singing for her role as Kullfi in TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.



"Aakriti is a very enthusiastic and fearless child. She plays with the monkeys around the set, becomes friends with them and most recently she learnt horse-back riding as a part of her role for a scene in the show," Purkayasstha said.



Set in a village near Pathankot, the show is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs.



Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lion films, the show also stars Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch. It is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)