Aakriti Sharma to play Sikh boy in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

18 Apr 2018 05:51 PM

Mumbai:Child actress Aakriti Sharma, who will be seen as a Sikh boy in an upcoming sequence of her show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, says she is taking cues on how to act like one from her brother.

In the sequence, Aakriti's character Kullfi, who has lost her mother Nimrat (Shruti Sharma), will be seen leaving on a journey to Mumbai in search of her father Sikander Singh Gill (Mohit Malik). To dodge some people behind her, Kullfi will be seen donning an avatar of a Sikh boy.

"I really love my new look on the show as a 'sardar'," shared Aakriti. 

"I am learning to do things like boys from my older brother, to look like a boy. Everyone on the set also loves my look and finds it very cute," she added.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which airs on Star Plus, tells the story of seven-year-old Kullfi and her talent of making a song on every situation.

(Source: IANS)

 
 
 
