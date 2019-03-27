News

Aakriti Sharma's cute TikTok video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2019 07:36 PM
MUMBAI: Aakrti Sharma is one of the most successful child artists in the world of television. The little one shows her talent in her performance as Kullfi in the serial Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and has won several awards for the same.

We all know the TikTok app has become a rage everywhere. Celebrity from television and Bollywood keep sharing TikTok videos on social media. Aaktiti is quite a pro at it.

Recently, she shared a cute video with her co-star Mallika Nayak, who essays the role of Ammaji in the serial. The two are dancing on a classical tune, and the video is very adorable and sweet.

The video was shared by Mallika, and she captioned it saying, ‘When #kullfikumarrbajewala stood tall at the first position #ammaji had to dance to #eksauchiyassi ‘s tunes!’

Check out he post here.
Tags > Aakrti Sharma, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohitashv Gour's birthday celebrations on...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days