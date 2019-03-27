Aakriti Sharma's cute TikTok video

MUMBAI: Aakrti Sharma is one of the most successful child artists in the world of television. The little one shows her talent in her performance as Kullfi in the serial Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and has won several awards for the same.



We all know the TikTok app has become a rage everywhere. Celebrity from television and Bollywood keep sharing TikTok videos on social media. Aaktiti is quite a pro at it.



Recently, she shared a cute video with her co-star Mallika Nayak, who essays the role of Ammaji in the serial. The two are dancing on a classical tune, and the video is very adorable and sweet.



The video was shared by Mallika, and she captioned it saying, ‘When #kullfikumarrbajewala stood tall at the first position #ammaji had to dance to #eksauchiyassi ‘s tunes!’



Check out he post here.