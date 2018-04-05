Home > Tv > Tv News
Aakriti's brother to enter 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'

Mumbai: Child actress Aakriti Sharma will be joined by her brother Hardik in the show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Hardik will make his television debut as her friend.

Aakriti had shifted from Delhi to Mumbai for the show along with her mother. Now, her brother will be joining her.

"I'm so happy to see Hardik. I am meeting him after three months," said Aakriti.

(Also Read: Aakriti Sharma is a fearless child: Producer Nilanjana)

Hardik is settling down in Mumbai and is excited about his new beginning.

What do you think about Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Aakriti Sharma?

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which tells the story of seven-year-old Kullfi (essayed by Aakriti) and her talent of making a song on every situation, is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

