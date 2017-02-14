Hot Downloads

Aalika Sheikh to enter Star Plus’ Pardes...

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2017 07:19 PM

Actress Aalika Sheikh will soon be back to TV screens!! And this time she will play an interesting role in Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms’ Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Aalika who was last seen in Zee TV’s Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi will play the cousin sister of Raghav (Arjun Bijlani).

Soon, the story will shift to India wherein Naina (Drashti Dhami) be coming back to. She will bump into this lady, Dilraj Kaur who will take her in as her paying guest by giving her a room to stay. She will be a strict lady, and will make Naina adhere to her rules during her stay.

As per credible sources, “Though Naina will be staying with her, she will never know that the lady will actually be Raghav’s cousin sister.”

We buzzed Aalika, but did not get through to her.

Watch this space for more updates.

