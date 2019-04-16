News

Aalisha Panwar wraps up shoot for Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan

Actress Aalisha Panwar has proved her versatility by playing both the protagonist and the antagonist in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams). The unique plot and the pairing of Aalisha and Arjun Bijlani has kept the viewers hooked to the show.

After being a part of the show for nearly two years, Aalisha’s character is coming to an end.

Apparently, Aalisha decided to quit the show as she wasn't sure if her role would be prominent enough. She felt that her character Tara has lived its course and that there is nothing more that she could offer.  

Yesterday happened to be her last day, and the cast surprised her with a cake. Take a look!

When we contacted Aalisha, she shared, 'I am going through mixed emotions at the moment. I am happy that I was a part of the show from day one and entertained viewers for so long. But I am sad as I will miss the team of Ishq Mein Marjawan. However, everything comes to an end so that a new journey can begin. I will go to my hometown, Shimla, to meet my parents. After Ishq Mein Marjawan, I want to play a protagonist and not a negative role. I want to make my comeback with a big bang.'

When asked how her character will come to an end, she replied, 'Tara will die, but how will she die is for viewers to watch and enjoy.'

Here’s wishing Aalisha a great future! 

past seven days