Aaliya to put property papers at stake; Bhalla family to disguise in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) recently came to a highpoint where the viewers learnt that Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) is not dead. Infact, she was paralysed by injecting snake poison.

While the drama around attempts being made to recover her memory are on and the viewers feel nostalgic watching Ishita and Raman’s romantic moments re-created, a parallel track is set to unfold around Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee).

As we are aware, Aaliya is turned into a gambling addict.

Now, in a betting spree, she will put the Bhalla family’s property papers at stake and will lose. In an attempt to recover the same, Adi (Abhishek Verma), Raman (Karan Patel), Ishita and the others will disguise themselves in Punjabi attires and will attain the papers.

A source from the set of the show informs, “The track will be out of the ordinary and rather humourous. Also, as this drama nears its end, it will be revealed that Aaliya was provoked into gambling by none other than Simmi (Shireen Mirza).”

