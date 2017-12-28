Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Aaliya to put property papers at stake; Bhalla family to disguise in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2017 07:29 PM

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) recently came to a highpoint where the viewers learnt that Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) is not dead. Infact, she was paralysed by injecting snake poison.

While the drama around attempts being made to recover her memory are on and the viewers feel nostalgic watching Ishita and Raman’s romantic moments re-created, a parallel track is set to unfold around Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee).

As we are aware, Aaliya is turned into a gambling addict.

Now, in a betting spree, she will put the Bhalla family’s property papers at stake and will lose. In an attempt to recover the same, Adi (Abhishek Verma), Raman (Karan Patel), Ishita and the others will disguise themselves in Punjabi attires and will attain the papers.

A source from the set of the show informs, “The track will be out of the ordinary and rather humourous. Also, as this drama nears its end, it will be revealed that Aaliya was provoked into gambling by none other than Simmi (Shireen Mirza).”

Are you excited to watch the track? Hit the comment section below!





Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bhalla family, disguise, property papers, stake, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Balaji Telefilms,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top