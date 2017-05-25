Aaliya's heartfelt struggle to become Soha in Kuch Rang....

Soha aka Aaliya who is one of the leading child artists on Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi essays the role of Dev and Sona's (Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes) daughter. The daily has become one of the most loved shows by the audience.

In the show, Soha goes through a lot of ups and downs because of the unusual relationship her parents share. Similarly, in real life, Soha herself has gone through a lot struggle but because of her father’s love and support even under difficult circumstances, she has reached the stage of glory an glamour.

When contacted her Father (Shafi Shah), he says, “When Aaliya was as young as 4 years old she began to build her love for acting. She used to enact and follow whatever was happening on TV. Seeing this I thought I could actually take her to the acting field. I come from a fruit selling background not being connected to the entertainment industry from anyway tried to get in touch with a few of my friends and took her to acting classes. After two years of auditions and struggle Aaliya aka Soha got a role in ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar ke aise Bhi’. It gives me immense happiness to see my daughter enact on National television.”

Aaliya on her jounery of the show says, “I am always excited to act and love the form of expression. My co-stars are really very lovely, supportive and are helping me grow. Golu on the show has become my best friend and together we do a lot of fun on the shoot. Everybody on set has become my favorite and I love the work I am doing.”