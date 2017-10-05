Indian dance crew the Desi Hoppers led by the winner of KKK season 8 Shantanu Maheshwari, who now has another feather in his cap, were recently surprised at their dance rehearsal when Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan dropped by to congratulate the boys!

The actor was so pleased by the new initiative started by the boys in collaboration with the Taj Lands End hotel, called Bollyfit- a Bollywood inspired dance workout, for the youth looking at unique and different workout come dance routines, that he actually went out of the way to go and meet the crew at one of their rehearsals

Speaking on the same Shantanu said,"It was really quite a surprise to see Aamir Khan drop by at our rehearsal. It was a very special gesture from his side to actually come by and meet us all! He spoke to us all and congratulated us on our new dance initiative we have taken up! Which our entire team is absolutely delighted about! Him dropping by was really really motivating for us all ! We are all thankful to him for dropping by, and this is one moment we will forever cherish!".



