Small screen's much-loved real life couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh have faced the camera together for "Bas ek baar", a new love ballad.



Times Music, in association with Gaana Originals, has come out with the song, sung by debutante Soham Naik and composed by Anurag Saikia. Its lyrics have been written by Kunaal Vermaa, whose past work includes superhits like "Haan hasi ban gaye".



The music video is shot at the picturesque Nashik vineyards.



"The minute I heard the song, I fell in love with it," Aamir said in a statement.



Sanjeeda said: "The experience has been like a dream come true because I had the opportunity to work with my husband. Soham is extraordinarily outstanding talent whose melodious voice instantly makes you fall in love with the song."