Aanchal Goswami misses Noor of Bepannah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 03:34 PM
MUMBAI: Actress Aanchal Goswami, who was seen in the Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget starrer Bepannah, misses being on the sets of the show.

Aanchal made her television debut with Bepannaah. The show featured her in the role of Noor Siddiqui, Zoya's (Jennifer) younger sister.

Bepannah went off air last year in the month of November.

Now that the show is over, Aanchal is missing playing her character of Noor.

Recently, she took to Twitter and expressed herself. She shared a picture of Noor and wrote, ‘I am missing Noor.’

Check out her post below.
View this post on Instagram

I am missing Noor

A post shared by AANCHAL GOSWAMI (@aanchalgoswami55) on

